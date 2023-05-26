Short Interest in Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Declines By 66.4%

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the April 30th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wal-Mart de México stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. Wal-Mart de México has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $42.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Wal-Mart de México’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.58%.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Wal-Mart de México from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

