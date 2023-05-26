Short Interest in Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Expands By 87.7%

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the April 30th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 164.1 days.
Woolworths Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WOLWF opened at $25.90 on Friday. Woolworths Group has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30.
About Woolworths Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Woolworths Group (WOLWF)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.