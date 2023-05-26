Short Interest in Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Rises By 89.5%

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,611,500 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the April 30th total of 2,432,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46,115.0 days.

Yamada Stock Performance

Shares of Yamada stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. Yamada has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

Get Yamada alerts:

About Yamada

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail and sale of electrical and home appliances, nursing and health products, mobile phones, and information equipment. Its products include color televisions, washing machines, cooking appliances, personal computers, telephones, fax machines, mobile phones, beauty supplies, jewelry, clothing, housing-related products and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.