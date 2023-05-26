Short Interest in Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Rises By 89.5%

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,611,500 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the April 30th total of 2,432,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46,115.0 days.
Yamada Stock Performance
Shares of Yamada stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. Yamada has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $3.65.
About Yamada
