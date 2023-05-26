Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Declines By 55.6%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:YUEIY opened at $6.79 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.
