Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Declines By 55.6%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:YUEIY opened at $6.79 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12.

Yue Yuen Industrial Increases Dividend

About Yue Yuen Industrial

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.3959 dividend. This is a positive change from Yue Yuen Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

