Short Interest in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT) Increases By 380.0%

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 380.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZT. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,142,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 81,496 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,936,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ZT opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Company Profile

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on targeting companies that serve segments in the clean energy ecosystem, including renewable power generation, energy storage, the distributed electrical grid, zero-emission transportation, zero/low-carbon industrial applications, and renewable financing.

