Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Declines By 48.6%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the April 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZIONO stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.5691 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

