SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) versus iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Financial Analysis

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SiTime and iSun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get SiTime alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 2 3 0 2.60 iSun 0 0 1 0 3.00

SiTime presently has a consensus target price of $129.83, indicating a potential upside of 37.67%. iSun has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 723.72%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than SiTime.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SiTime has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

75.0% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of SiTime shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of iSun shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SiTime and iSun’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $251.70 million 8.13 $23.25 million N/A N/A iSun $76.45 million 0.11 -$53.78 million ($1.15) -0.53

SiTime has higher revenue and earnings than iSun.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime 0.25% 0.09% 0.08% iSun -21.24% -40.04% -20.34%

Summary

SiTime beats iSun on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its timing products through distributors and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About iSun

(Get Rating)

iSUN, Inc. engages in the provision of design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers. The firm is also involved in providing electrical contracting, and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Williston, VT.

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.