Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Given “Reiterates” Rating at 92 Resources

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating)'s stock had its "reiterates" rating reissued by stock analysts at 92 Resources in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $278.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.57.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $255.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $265.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,884 shares of company stock worth $14,194,715 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $208,645,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Stories

