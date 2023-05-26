SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF) Stock Price Up 0%

SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.59 and last traded at $93.59. Approximately 548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.54.

SoFi Weekly Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.16.

Get SoFi Weekly Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SoFi Weekly Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoFi Weekly Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF – Get Rating) by 260.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 14.32% of SoFi Weekly Income ETF worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SoFi Weekly Income ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Weekly Income ETF (TGIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is the first actively managed USD-denominated fixed income ETF aiming to provide weekly distributions to investors. TGIF was launched on Oct 1, 2020 and is managed by SoFi.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Weekly Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Weekly Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.