Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Solid Power from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Solid Power news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 214,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $626,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,014.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Solid Power Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Solid Power by 476.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 248,236 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Solid Power by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLDP opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.11 million, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. Solid Power has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Featured Stories

