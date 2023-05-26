Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.90.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Solid Power from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Solid Power news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 214,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $626,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,014.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Solid Power Stock Performance
Shares of SLDP opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.11 million, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. Solid Power has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $9.40.
About Solid Power
Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solid Power (SLDP)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.