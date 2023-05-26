Sonen Capital LLC Purchases 388 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sonen Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,175 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.0% of Sonen Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,914,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,570,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,815,665,000 after buying an additional 180,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,848 shares of company stock worth $16,635,227. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Shares of MSFT opened at $325.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $326.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

