Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of analysts have commented on SONY shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sony Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sony Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 132,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,023,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 35,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 232,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,066,000 after buying an additional 23,465 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $95.04 on Friday. Sony Group has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $99.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $117.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.21.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sony Group will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.