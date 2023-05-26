Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPLK. TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.19.

Splunk Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $95.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.70. Splunk has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $116.84.

Insider Activity at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that Splunk will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Further Reading

