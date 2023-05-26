Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.19.

Splunk Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $95.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.70. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84.

Insider Activity

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,053 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $688,000. Future Fund LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.2% in the third quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

