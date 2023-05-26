Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) vs. Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Financial Survey

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Spruce Power and Aeva Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Aeva Technologies 0 3 2 0 2.40

Aeva Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.90, suggesting a potential upside of 254.55%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Spruce Power has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spruce Power and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -204.40% -12.88% -5.18% Aeva Technologies -3,552.75% -42.94% -40.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spruce Power and Aeva Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $23.19 million 4.72 -$93.93 million ($0.67) -1.10 Aeva Technologies $4.19 million 57.85 -$147.30 million ($0.69) -1.59

Spruce Power has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spruce Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Spruce Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spruce Power beats Aeva Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Power

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles. In addition, the company offers vehicle electrification and infrastructure solutions, and charging stations. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application. The company was founded in 2017 is based in Mountain View, California.

