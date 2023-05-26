Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Greenridge Global Forecasts

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Greenridge Global reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Staffing 360 Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Staffing 360 Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance

STAF stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.95. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STAF Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 161,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 5.62% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services and the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.