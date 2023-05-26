Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 930.83 ($11.58).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.44) to GBX 970 ($12.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.44) to GBX 980 ($12.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Standard Chartered to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.44) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

LON:STAN opened at GBX 643.80 ($8.01) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 624.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 652.15. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 515.60 ($6.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 799.40 ($9.94). The company has a market cap of £18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 870.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered Company Profile

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 17,331 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.43), for a total value of £103,466.07 ($128,689.14). In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 17,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.43), for a total value of £103,466.07 ($128,689.14). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 23,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($8.72), for a total transaction of £165,723.41 ($206,123.64). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,570 shares of company stock valued at $48,711,307. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.