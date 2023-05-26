Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives C$52.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.25.
STLC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price objective on Stelco and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Stelco from C$43.25 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stelco from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$48.00 target price on Stelco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Stelco Stock Performance
Stelco stock opened at C$42.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$48.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$30.20 and a 12 month high of C$60.57.
Stelco Announces Dividend
About Stelco
Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.
