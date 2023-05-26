StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 29055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $152.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on STEP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on StepStone Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

In other news, CAO David Y. Park sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $68,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in StepStone Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after purchasing an additional 939,445 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,545,000 after buying an additional 460,189 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,255,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,626,000 after buying an additional 441,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,491,000 after buying an additional 292,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 366.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 221,829 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.25 and a beta of 1.36.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.