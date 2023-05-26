Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iShares Gold Trust Call Options (NYSEARCA:IAU)

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 19,964 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 784% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,258 call options.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $36.76 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

