Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 10,987 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 53% compared to the average volume of 7,177 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.67.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 12.0 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $136.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.96 and its 200-day moving average is $148.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $175.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 31.0% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,174,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,793,000 after purchasing an additional 111,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

