Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 43,021 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 565% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,473 call options.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Japan ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

