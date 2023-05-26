StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Performance

KOSS stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.57. Koss has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOSS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koss by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Koss by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koss by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

About Koss

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

