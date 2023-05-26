SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of SunPower in a report released on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for SunPower’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.82.

SunPower Trading Up 0.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 79.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47. SunPower has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

In other news, CEO Peter Faricy bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,416.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 256,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SunPower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,426,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,427,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 527.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 259,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

Further Reading

