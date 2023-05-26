Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $200.00. The stock traded as high as $213.41 and last traded at $198.67, with a volume of 2411386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.62.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at $978,640.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer
Super Micro Computer Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.77 and its 200-day moving average is $98.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Super Micro Computer Company Profile
Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Super Micro Computer (SMCI)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.