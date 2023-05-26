SVB Leerink Weighs in on Veeva Systems Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Veeva Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Veeva Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VEEV. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.09.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE VEEV opened at $162.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,818 shares of company stock worth $2,296,277 in the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.