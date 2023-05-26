Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 380.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $68.06. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.97, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.99.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 7,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $444,831.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,346,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,043,247.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 7,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $444,831.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,346,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,043,247.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $139,394.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,371,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,906,631.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,269 shares of company stock worth $9,657,560 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.