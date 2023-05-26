Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2,245.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,031,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after buying an additional 2,902,491 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 128.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,490,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,847,000 after buying an additional 2,521,623 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,621,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,738,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after buying an additional 1,122,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 34.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,904,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after buying an additional 997,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,694,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,539,432.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $287,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $948,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,694,033 shares in the company, valued at $25,539,432.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,000 shares of company stock worth $1,753,560 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

