Swiss National Bank Has $2.09 Million Stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.10% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,847,000 after purchasing an additional 66,322 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $128,843,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 21.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,622,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,589,000 after purchasing an additional 804,196 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,748,000 after buying an additional 733,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,200,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,713,000 after buying an additional 191,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 61,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.02. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $17.17.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WOOF. Citigroup decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.