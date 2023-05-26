Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of UFP Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In other UFP Technologies news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 7,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $1,044,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,830,773.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UFP Technologies news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 7,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $1,044,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,830,773.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,557,125 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $151.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.78. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.83 and a 12 month high of $157.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.14 and its 200 day moving average is $122.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 23.36%.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Featured Stories

