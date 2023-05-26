Swiss National Bank Purchases 8,300 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of SilverCrest Metals worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SILV. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 33,215 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 176,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $937.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38.

SilverCrest Metals ( NYSEMKT:SILV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SILV. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

