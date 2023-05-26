System1 (NYSE:SST) Trading Up 8%

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 67,588 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 40,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

System1 Trading Up 8.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get System1 alerts:

Institutional Trading of System1

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in System1 during the first quarter worth $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in System1 during the first quarter worth $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in System1 during the first quarter worth $84,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in System1 during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in System1 during the first quarter worth $93,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

System1 Company Profile

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.