Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $11,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after buying an additional 38,460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 75,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Raymond James cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

TNDM stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $75.47.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,478.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.