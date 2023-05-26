Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.38.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Telefónica’s payout ratio is presently 95.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefónica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Telefónica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Telefónica by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Telefónica by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 50,782 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Telefónica by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Telefónica by 67.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 63,845 shares during the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

