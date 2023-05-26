Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.79. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.45 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $122.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $70.21 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $909,696.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,382 shares of company stock valued at $41,042,070 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

