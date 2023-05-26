TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Down 1.7 %

TELUS stock opened at C$26.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$25.94 and a 12-month high of C$32.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$27.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.16%.

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.