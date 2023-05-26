Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 122,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE TPX opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 522.46% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

