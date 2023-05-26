Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,962 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Teradata worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $46.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,321.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

