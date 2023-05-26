Teradyne Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,500 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 262% compared to the typical volume of 968 call options.

Teradyne Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $97.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.26 and a 200-day moving average of $99.40. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $112.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 11.58%.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Teradyne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.65.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

