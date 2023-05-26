Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

TCBI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $49.37 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.11.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.15 per share, with a total value of $260,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,752,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.15 per share, with a total value of $260,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,752,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $823,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 43,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,943. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after buying an additional 762,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after acquiring an additional 158,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,248,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,068,000 after acquiring an additional 51,353 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,419 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,067,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,025 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

