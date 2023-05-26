The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Holdings Lessened by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO opened at $371.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $374.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.80. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $395.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on COO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.80.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.