Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $5.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $5.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.65. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $23.70 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q3 2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.31.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $520.64 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $553.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.74. The stock has a market cap of $200.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 83.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,157.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock worth $10,391,587 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

