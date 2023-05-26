Tiedemann Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,287 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 195,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $1,960,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 273.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

