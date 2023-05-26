Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Trading Down 0.7%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 19,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 685,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Timber Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:TMBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts forecast that Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 251.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,124,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,952,133 shares in the last quarter.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus is on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, facial angiofibromas in tuberous sclerosis complex, and other sclerotic skin diseases.

