Tintra (LON:TNT) Shares Up 7.7%

Tintra PLC (LON:TNT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 118.66 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.31). 187,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 86,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.21).

Tintra Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 154.52. The firm has a market cap of £17.22 million, a PE ratio of 5,250.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at Tintra

In related news, insider Joe Lyske purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($34,825.87). Company insiders own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tintra

Tintra PLC focuses on developing banking infrastructure and technology solutions. It provides administrative operating, lottery, payment processing, foreign exchange, and payment intermediary services, as well as holds software licenses. The company also offers software as a service (SaaS) solutions.

