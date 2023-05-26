Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $68.64 and last traded at $68.38, with a volume of 671095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.09.

The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,105 shares of company stock worth $773,444. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,392,000 after buying an additional 46,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,902,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,839,000 after buying an additional 239,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after buying an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average is $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

