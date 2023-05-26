Traction Uranium (OTC:TRCTF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Traction Uranium Corp. (OTC:TRCTF – Get Rating) rose 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 20,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 122,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Traction Uranium Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.30.

Traction Uranium Company Profile

Traction Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire the Whitewater Property that consists of 6 claims covering a total area of approximately 2,281.72 hectares located in the Slocan Mining Division, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Traction Exploration Inc and changed its name to Traction Uranium Corp.

