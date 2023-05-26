Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,626 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 156% compared to the average volume of 1,419 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $19.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vertiv by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vertiv by 450.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 377,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

