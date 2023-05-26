Traders Buy Large Volume of Arista Networks Call Options (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 13,108 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 61% compared to the average volume of 8,126 call options.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $156.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.49. Arista Networks has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $171.44. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 335,130 shares of company stock worth $50,927,557. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

