Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,512 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 44% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,748 call options.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.20. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.
